    Ensuring Army Reserve Success [Image 1 of 2]

    Ensuring Army Reserve Success

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette 

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Maady Nabih, a Military Police Officer with the 200th Military Police Command, serves as a cadre member during the 2023 U.S. Amy Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on Sept. 08, 2023. Sixty Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2017
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 17:38
    Photo ID: 8010913
    VIRIN: 170102-A-GY190-8765
    Resolution: 6488x4315
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ensuring Army Reserve Success [Image 2 of 2], by SSG David Barrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Best Squad Competition
    Fort McCoy
    23ARBSC
    USAR BSC 2023

