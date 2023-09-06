Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Indiana arrives at Halifax International Fleet Week

    HALIFAX, NS, CANADA

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten  

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    The USS Indiana (SSN 789) arrives in Halifax, Nova Scotia to participate in the Halifax International Fleet Week, Sept. 8, 2023. The Fleet Week event, hosted by the Canadian Armed Forces, showcases Halifax as Canada's defense and ocean hub with participation from Royal Canadian Navy service members as well as the United States, Germany, England, and France. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 17:18
    Photo ID: 8010889
    VIRIN: 230908-N-GR655-1001
    Resolution: 3574x2469
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: HALIFAX, NS, CA 
    TAGS

    Canada
    Fleet Week
    submarine
    Halifax
    USS Indiana

