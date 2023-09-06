U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Navy Region Hawaii and members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) conduct an interment ceremony held at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2023. DPAA and attending family members paid their respects and honored the life of U.S. Navy Ensign William Michael, Finnegan, who was assigned to the USS Oklahoma when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft during World War II. Finnegan was accounted for on DEC. 21, 2015, nearly 80 years after the attacks on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Edward Randolph)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 16:50 Photo ID: 8010824 VIRIN: 230907-A-MC630-1421 Resolution: 4157x2897 Size: 14.86 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Interment Ceremony, by SGT Edward Randolph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.