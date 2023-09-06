Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interment Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Edward Randolph 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Navy Region Hawaii and members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) conduct an interment ceremony held at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2023. DPAA and attending family members paid their respects and honored the life of U.S. Navy Ensign William Michael, Finnegan, who was assigned to the USS Oklahoma when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft during World War II. Finnegan was accounted for on DEC. 21, 2015, nearly 80 years after the attacks on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Edward Randolph)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 16:50
    Photo ID: 8010824
    VIRIN: 230907-A-MC630-1421
    Resolution: 4157x2897
    Size: 14.86 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    POW/MIA
    WWII
    USS Oklahoma
    Interment
    DPAA

