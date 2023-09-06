A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Wing prepares aircraft after a week-long hiatus of no fying at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 6, 2023. Despite Moody being directly impacted by Hurricane Idalia, Team Moody was up and running with no damage to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ben Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 11:02 Photo ID: 8009922 VIRIN: 230906-F-BU839-4948 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 5.56 MB Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody's first flights after Hurricane Idalia [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.