Team Moody's first flights after Hurricane Idalia

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Wing prepares aircraft after a week-long hiatus of no fying at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 6, 2023. Despite Moody being directly impacted by Hurricane Idalia, Team Moody was up and running with no damage to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ben Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 11:02
|Photo ID:
|8009922
|VIRIN:
|230906-F-BU839-4948
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.56 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
