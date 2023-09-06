Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Moody's first flights after Hurricane Idalia [Image 9 of 9]

    Team Moody's first flights after Hurricane Idalia

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Wing prepares aircraft after a week-long hiatus of no fying at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 6, 2023. Despite Moody being directly impacted by Hurricane Idalia, Team Moody was up and running with no damage to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ben Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 11:02
    Photo ID: 8009922
    VIRIN: 230906-F-BU839-4948
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Moody's first flights after Hurricane Idalia [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

