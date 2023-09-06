USS Pioneer Sailors and Members from the U.S. Consulate, Naha, Clean Beach on Ishigaki Island

U.S. Sailors from the Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9) and members from the U.S. Consulate General Naha, pose for a photo after cleaning up a beach as part of a community relations project on Ishigaki Island, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 8, 2023. This marks the first time that a U.S. Navy ship has pulled into Ishigaki since 2009, and the first that the Pioneer has made port at the island. The USS Pioneer is a forward-deployed Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship out of Fleet Activity Sasebo, underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

