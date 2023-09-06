Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 2023 Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 6 of 7]

    Super Garuda Shield 2023 Combined Arms Rehearsal

    SITUBONDO REGENCY, INDONESIA

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Spc. Josue Mayorga 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Joint multinational forces prepare for field exercises through a Combined Arms Rehearsal (CAR) as part of exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023, at the 5th Marine Training Center (Puslatpur), Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, September 7, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Josue Mayorga) SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Josue Mayorga)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Garuda Shield 2023 Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Josue Mayorga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

