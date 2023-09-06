230902-N-NS135-1020 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 2, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Joseph Przyk, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), sweep the deck during field day, Sep. 2, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 05:40 Photo ID: 8007246 VIRIN: 230902-N-NS135-1020 Resolution: 4255x6383 Size: 1.31 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramage Sailors Clean The Ship [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.