A group of Culinary Specialists, assigned to 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, serve soldiers lunch during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023, at the 5th Marine Training Center (Puslatpur), Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, on September 6, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Maria I. Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 22:07 Photo ID: 8006972 VIRIN: 230906-A-HX467-1023 Resolution: 3761x2821 Size: 462.4 KB Location: SITUBONDO REGENCY, ID Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Super Garuda Shield [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Maria Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.