East-Coast-based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) fast-rope from U.S. Army MH-60M helicopters, assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR), while an AC-130J Ghostrider provides overwatch on Attu Island, Alaska, Aug. 31, 2023, as part of Operation POLAR DAGGER.. During the operation, special operations forces projected the ability of U.S. forces to defend critical infrastructure, enhanced all-domain awareness, demonstrated operational reach, and strengthened our understanding of activity in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

