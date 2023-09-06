Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Polar Dagger [Image 6 of 6]

    Operation Polar Dagger

    AK, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Dickerson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command North

    East-Coast-based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) fast-rope from U.S. Army MH-60M helicopters, assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR), while an AC-130J Ghostrider provides overwatch on Attu Island, Alaska, Aug. 31, 2023, as part of Operation POLAR DAGGER.. During the operation, special operations forces projected the ability of U.S. forces to defend critical infrastructure, enhanced all-domain awareness, demonstrated operational reach, and strengthened our understanding of activity in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 20:57
    Photo ID: 8006929
    VIRIN: 230831-N-GG858-1177
    Resolution: 5163x3442
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Polar Dagger [Image 6 of 6], by SN Matthew Dickerson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operationpolardagger
    polardagger2023

