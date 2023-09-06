Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enhancing Accessibility at Misawa Air Base

    Enhancing Accessibility at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This graphic displays the helping agencies building and sign listing agencies that moved into building 220. This graphic was created to inform members of Misawa Air Base that the helping agencies that once were stationed across the base are now in building 220 as of Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. This graphic was created with Adobe Illustrator. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    This work, Enhancing Accessibility at Misawa Air Base, by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

