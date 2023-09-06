This graphic displays the helping agencies building and sign listing agencies that moved into building 220. This graphic was created to inform members of Misawa Air Base that the helping agencies that once were stationed across the base are now in building 220 as of Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. This graphic was created with Adobe Illustrator. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 20:02
|Photo ID:
|8006913
|VIRIN:
|230829-F-TG061-1001
|Resolution:
|1868x2240
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Enhancing Accessibility at Misawa Air Base, by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
