    DSD Speaks at 7th Annual Defense News Conference [Image 3 of 7]

    DSD Speaks at 7th Annual Defense News Conference

    PENTAGON CITY, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks delivers remarks at the 7th annual Defense News Conference at the Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, Va., Sept. 5, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 17:05
    Photo ID: 8006628
    VIRIN: 230906-D-PM193-1091
    Resolution: 7990x5327
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: PENTAGON CITY, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSD Speaks at 7th Annual Defense News Conference [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Deputy Secretary of Defense
    Kathleen Hicks
    DSD

