A contractor takes a water sample from the first Army-installed Point of Entry Treatment (POET) filtration system in a home in the East Selah, Washington, community on Aug. 31, 2023. The Army is installing the POET systems, as part of its PFAS response in the area. A POET system is a whole-house, multi-stage filtration system that filters and disinfects all water entering the home.

The Army chose the POET filtration systems for homes in the East Selah community where PFAS levels are above 70 parts per trillion. PFAS were present in aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), a critical firefighting agent that was previously used during training at YTC and impacted the groundwater outside the training center gates.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 16:45 Photo ID: 8006590 VIRIN: 230901-A-JE001-2990 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 0 B Location: YAKIMA, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, YTC First POET Installation [Image 5 of 5], by Paul Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.