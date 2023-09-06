Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YTC First POET Installation [Image 5 of 5]

    YTC First POET Installation

    YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Photo by Paul Noel 

    Yakima Training Center

    A contractor takes a water sample from the first Army-installed Point of Entry Treatment (POET) filtration system in a home in the East Selah, Washington, community on Aug. 31, 2023. The Army is installing the POET systems, as part of its PFAS response in the area. A POET system is a whole-house, multi-stage filtration system that filters and disinfects all water entering the home.
    The Army chose the POET filtration systems for homes in the East Selah community where PFAS levels are above 70 parts per trillion. PFAS were present in aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), a critical firefighting agent that was previously used during training at YTC and impacted the groundwater outside the training center gates.

    TAGS

    YTC
    PFAS
    Yakima Training Center (YTC) Washington
    Yakima Training Center
    PFAS/PFOA

