230208-N-ND007-1001 ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (Feb. 8, 2023) Navy Band Southeast supports the bilateral Maritime Staff Talk (MST) between U.S. Navy Rear Admiral James Aiken, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and U.S. 4th Fleet and Ecuadorian Rear Admiral Jaime Patricio Vela Erazo, Chief of Staff of the Ecuadorian Navy at Castillo de San Marcos National Monument. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Mary Fortino/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 14:05 Photo ID: 8006236 VIRIN: 230208-N-ND007-1001 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 14.16 MB Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Southeast Supports Bilateral Maritime Staff Talk [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Mary Fortino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.