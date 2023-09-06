Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southeast Supports Bilateral Maritime Staff Talk [Image 1 of 3]

    Navy Band Southeast Supports Bilateral Maritime Staff Talk

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Fortino 

    Navy Band Southeast

    230208-N-ND007-1001 ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (Feb. 8, 2023) Navy Band Southeast supports the bilateral Maritime Staff Talk (MST) between U.S. Navy Rear Admiral James Aiken, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and U.S. 4th Fleet and Ecuadorian Rear Admiral Jaime Patricio Vela Erazo, Chief of Staff of the Ecuadorian Navy at Castillo de San Marcos National Monument. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Mary Fortino/Released)

    This work, Navy Band Southeast Supports Bilateral Maritime Staff Talk [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Mary Fortino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Music Maritime Staff Talk

