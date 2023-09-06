U.S. Marines with Force Company, 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, under tactical control of Task Force 61/2, patrol during a live-fire training evolution as part of Exercise Archipelago Endeavor 23 in Sweden on Sept. 6, 2023. Exercise Archipelago Endeavor is an integrated, Swedish Armed Forces-led exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray)

