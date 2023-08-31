Keyporters visit a “Dungeons & Dragons”-themed table hosted by the Information Technology Division at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport during this year’s Keyport-Con, Aug. 30. After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NUWC Division, Keyport reprised this annual community-building event where various departments creatively showcase their work in an effort to foster learning, networking and in-person connections among the workforce. (US Navy photo by Shayna Gosney/RELEASED)
08.30.2023
09.05.2023
|8005074
|230830-N-MV201-1002
|1242x828
|460.27 KB
KEYPORT, WA, US
|28
|0
Keyport-Con returns to NUWC Division, Keyport after three-year break
