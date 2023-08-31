Keyporters visit a “Dungeons & Dragons”-themed table hosted by the Information Technology Division at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport during this year’s Keyport-Con, Aug. 30. After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NUWC Division, Keyport reprised this annual community-building event where various departments creatively showcase their work in an effort to foster learning, networking and in-person connections among the workforce. (US Navy photo by Shayna Gosney/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.05.2023 21:52 Photo ID: 8005074 VIRIN: 230830-N-MV201-1002 Resolution: 1242x828 Size: 460.27 KB Location: KEYPORT, WA, US Web Views: 28 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keyport-Con returns to NUWC Division, Keyport after three-year break [Image 2 of 2], by Shayna Gosney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.