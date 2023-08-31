Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keyport-Con returns to NUWC Division, Keyport after three-year break [Image 2 of 2]

    Keyport-Con returns to NUWC Division, Keyport after three-year break

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Shayna Gosney 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Keyporters visit a “Dungeons & Dragons”-themed table hosted by the Information Technology Division at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport during this year’s Keyport-Con, Aug. 30. After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NUWC Division, Keyport reprised this annual community-building event where various departments creatively showcase their work in an effort to foster learning, networking and in-person connections among the workforce. (US Navy photo by Shayna Gosney/RELEASED)

