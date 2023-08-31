Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    E-2D Hawkeye Wipedown [Image 7 of 10]

    E-2D Hawkeye Wipedown

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Seaman Tajh Payne 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Airman Aeron Rafael, assigned to the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, wipes down a propeller of an E-2D Hawkeye, on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 31, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 21:35
    Photo ID: 8005069
    VIRIN: 230831-N-GC805-1086
    Resolution: 2700x3375
    Size: 1008.95 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-2D Hawkeye Wipedown [Image 10 of 10], by SN Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

