    Walter Reed hosts its first Rapid Clearing Event to speed up civilian hiring process [Image 4 of 4]

    Walter Reed hosts its first Rapid Clearing Event to speed up civilian hiring process

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Potential new civilian hires are welcomed to Walter Reed by its director of resource management and other leadership at the medical center during its first Rapid Clearing Event on Aug. 31, held to streamline the onboarding process for new civilian employees.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 17:48
    Location: US
    Walter Reed
    civilian hiring
    Rapid Clearing Event
    streamline hiring

