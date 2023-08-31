Potential new civilian hires are welcomed to Walter Reed by its director of resource management and other leadership at the medical center during its first Rapid Clearing Event on Aug. 31, held to streamline the onboarding process for new civilian employees.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 17:48
|Photo ID:
|8004874
|VIRIN:
|230905-D-AB123-1004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed hosts its first Rapid Clearing Event to speed up civilian hiring process [Image 4 of 4], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walter Reed hosts its first Rapid Clearing Event to speed up civilian hiring process
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT