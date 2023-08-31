Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Locked and Loaded [Image 7 of 10]

    Locked and Loaded

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette 

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    An Army Reserve Soldier loads a magazine into an M17 pistol during the Pistol Excellence in Competition event at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin on Sept. 04, 2023. Sixty Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 09.04.2023 17:32
    Photo ID: 8003383
    VIRIN: 161230-A-GY190-2984
    Resolution: 5786x4375
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Locked and Loaded [Image 10 of 10], by SSG David Barrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Best Squad Competition
    Fort McCoy
    23ARBSC
    USAR BSC 2023

