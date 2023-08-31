A U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitor drops his empty M4 rifle magazines into a collection box following a qualification course as part of the U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 4, 2023. Sixty soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Cole Moore)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2023 15:59
|Photo ID:
|8003365
|VIRIN:
|230904-A-AB196-1835
|Resolution:
|4162x2973
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitor drops his empty M4 rifle magazines into a collection box [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Cole Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
