Team U.S. Invictus Training Camp | Wheelchair Basketball | Brent Garlic

Specialist Brent Garlic, a U.S. Army veteran and Team U.S. athlete, taking a shot during wheelchair basketball practice. In preparation for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, athletes work with their coaches and train for their respective sports. In total, 59 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, from Sep 9-16, 2023.
09.03.2023
09.03.2023
|8002906
|230903-O-XX948-2309
|1616x1080
|799.81 KB
FT. BELVOIR, VA, US
|2
|2
