Team U.S. Invictus Training Camp | Wheelchair Basketball | Kayla Saska

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Kayla Saska, Team U.S. athlete, participating in wheelchair basketball. In preparation for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, athletes work with their coaches and train for their respective sports. In total, 59 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, from Sep 9-16, 2023.

