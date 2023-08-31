Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jamie Lopez, a U.S. Navy veteran and Team U.S. athlete, participating in table tennis. In preparation for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, athletes work with their coaches and train for their respective sports. In total, 59 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, from Sep 9-16, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2023 Date Posted: 09.03.2023 18:41 Photo ID: 8002896 VIRIN: 230903-F-XX948-1012 Resolution: 1616x1080 Size: 495.54 KB Location: FT. BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team U.S. Invictus Training Camp | Table Tennis | Jamie Lopez, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.