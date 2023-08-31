Yeoman 1st Class Lorraine Currow, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and Team U.S. athlete, participating in table tennis. In preparation for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, athletes work with their coaches and train for their respective sports. In total, 59 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, from Sep 9-16, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2023 Date Posted: 09.03.2023 18:32 Photo ID: 8002893 VIRIN: 230903-F-XX948-1041 Resolution: 1080x1616 Size: 471.31 KB Location: FT. BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team U.S. Invictus Training Camp | Table Tennis | Lorraine Currow, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.