    Hollywood Guard activated to support aerial fire fighting mission in Klamath Falls [Image 6 of 6]

    Hollywood Guard activated to support aerial fire fighting mission in Klamath Falls

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Airmen with the 146th Airlift Wing test the functionality of a Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS) unit loaded inside the cargo bay of a C-130J aircraft at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, August 29, 2023. The 146th Airlift Wing has been called up to help the U.S. Forest Service fight wildfires across the United States. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 20:40
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    This work, Hollywood Guard activated to support aerial fire fighting mission in Klamath Falls [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

