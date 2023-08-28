Hollywood Guard activated to support aerial fire fighting mission in Klamath Falls

U.S. Air National Guard Airmen with the 146th Airlift Wing test the functionality of a Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS) unit loaded inside the cargo bay of a C-130J aircraft at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, August 29, 2023. The 146th Airlift Wing has been called up to help the U.S. Forest Service fight wildfires across the United States. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

