    Tyndall Air Force Base Marina Facility [Image 6 of 7]

    Tyndall Air Force Base Marina Facility

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Construction on the new marina facility continues at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 28, 2023. After the destruction of Hurricane Michael in 2018, the 38,000 square foot outdoor recreation center is being built to Miami-Dade hurricane standards and will be able to sustain 165 mph winds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 15:47
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    325th Fighter Wing

