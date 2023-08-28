Tyndall Air Force Base Marina Facility

Construction on the new marina facility continues at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 28, 2023. After the destruction of Hurricane Michael in 2018, the 38,000 square foot outdoor recreation center is being built to Miami-Dade hurricane standards and will be able to sustain 165 mph winds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

