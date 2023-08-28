Strong Sappers - Battalion Fitness Competition

The Battalion held its monthly fitness event on a Friday morning. Paratroopers were first fired up with cadences as they ran down Ardennes, pushing past every other Battalion that stood in their way. As the 307th rounded back to the barracks quad, they broke into individual companies and selected their best teams to compete in a timed fitness event.



While HHC BDE had the fastest time overall, they were unable to shake the Strong Sappers in the subsequent Tug-of-War competition. Bravo Company boldly stood their ground against the Brigade’s leadership and ultimately prevailed – with their Commander and First Sergeant at the front!

