Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S military personnel and Joint Forces practice the culmination exercise for African Lion 23 [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S military personnel and Joint Forces practice the culmination exercise for African Lion 23

    TIFNIT, MOROCCO

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Pilots, from 1-111th Aviation Regiment, 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National, conduct a simulated Emergency Medevac by hoist cable during training operation at Tifnit, Morocco June 14, 2023. The 1-111th is providing training and medical aviation support to multinational military personnel in Morocco during Exercise African Lion 2023. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate in AL23, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise that will take place in Africa from May 13-June 18, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 07:28
    Photo ID: 7996652
    VIRIN: 230614-A-TH742-4843
    Resolution: 6147x4036
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: TIFNIT, MA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S military personnel and Joint Forces practice the culmination exercise for African Lion 23 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Cameron Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S military personnel and Joint Forces practice the culmination exercise for African Lion 23
    U.S military personnel and Joint Forces practice the culmination exercise for African Lion 23
    U.S military personnel and Joint Forces practice the culmination exercise for African Lion 23
    U.S military personnel and Joint Forces practice the culmination exercise for African Lion 23
    U.S military personnel and Joint Forces practice the culmination exercise for African Lion 23
    U.S military personnel and Joint Forces practice the culmination exercise for African Lion 23
    U.S military personnel and Joint Forces practice the culmination exercise for African Lion 23
    U.S military personnel and Joint Forces practice the culmination exercise for African Lion 23
    U.S military personnel and Joint Forces practice the culmination exercise for African Lion 23
    U.S military personnel and Joint Forces practice the culmination exercise for African Lion 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    Hoist Operation
    1-111TH Medical Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT