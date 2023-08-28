U.S military personnel and Joint Forces practice the culmination exercise for African Lion 23

U.S. Army Pilots, from 1-111th Aviation Regiment, 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National, conduct a simulated Emergency Medevac by hoist cable during training operation at Tifnit, Morocco June 14, 2023. The 1-111th is providing training and medical aviation support to multinational military personnel in Morocco during Exercise African Lion 2023. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate in AL23, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise that will take place in Africa from May 13-June 18, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd)

