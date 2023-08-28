U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeffry Flake, signs the ship’s visitor log in the commanding officer’s in port cabin on the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 24, 2023. Forces from the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting bilateral training with Turkish Naval and Air Forces in the East Mediterranean Sea to enhance interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

