    DV Embark [Image 11 of 11]

    DV Embark

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Seaman Maxwell Orlosky 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeffry Flake, signs the ship’s visitor log in the commanding officer’s in port cabin on the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 24, 2023. Forces from the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting bilateral training with Turkish Naval and Air Forces in the East Mediterranean Sea to enhance interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 03:46
    Photo ID: 7996525
    VIRIN: 230823-N-II168-1330
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DV Embark [Image 11 of 11], by SN Maxwell Orlosky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Deployment
    GRF

