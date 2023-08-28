MDSU-1 Conduct Search and Survey Operations in Maui

U.S. Sailors assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One (MDSU-1) prepare diving equipment to conduct search and survey operations in Lahaina Harbor in Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 27, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve and U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)

