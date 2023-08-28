Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDSU-1 Conduct Search and Survey Operations in Maui [Image 1 of 2]

    MDSU-1 Conduct Search and Survey Operations in Maui

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Sailors assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One (MDSU-1) prepare diving equipment to conduct search and survey operations in Lahaina Harbor in Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 27, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve and U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 23:55
    VIRIN: 230827-Z-YU201-1424
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 
    This work, MDSU-1 Conduct Search and Survey Operations in Maui [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MDSU-1 Conduct Search and Survey Operations in Maui

    NGB
    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    HING
    JTF-50
    HawaiiWildfires23

