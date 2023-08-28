Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Academy Midshipmen Connect to Engineering Community in Warfare Center Internship [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval Academy Midshipmen Connect to Engineering Community in Warfare Center Internship

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Thomas McMahon 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    From left: U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen Josh Doughty, Gus Reed and Riley Haugen visit the Engineering Duty Officer (EDO) School onboard Naval Base Ventura County in California in June during their internship with Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division. The midshipmen, all engineering majors at the Naval Academy, learned about how EDOs support the fleet as they toured various facilities at Naval Base Ventura County and in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 18:09
    Photo ID: 7996138
    VIRIN: 230606-N-N2246-1001
    Resolution: 1773x1182
    Size: 430.25 KB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Academy Midshipmen Connect to Engineering Community in Warfare Center Internship [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas McMahon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Academy Midshipmen Connect to Engineering Community in Warfare Center Internship
    Naval Academy Midshipmen Connect to Engineering Community in Warfare Center Internship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Academy Midshipmen Connect to Engineering Community in Warfare Center Internship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Naval Academy
    NSWC PHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT