    FEMA Stages Supplies Ahead of Hurricane Idalia [Image 2 of 2]

    FEMA Stages Supplies Ahead of Hurricane Idalia

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Wesley Lagenour 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Atlanta, Georgia (Aug. 29, 2023) - FEMA Region 4 staff in the regional response coordinatino center begins the response operations for Hurricane Idalia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 16:56
    Photo ID: 7996076
    VIRIN: 230829-O-FV683-2426
    Resolution: 2776x2082
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Stages Supplies Ahead of Hurricane Idalia [Image 2 of 2], by Wesley Lagenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    FEMA
    Response
    Disaster
    Idalia

