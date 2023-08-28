445th AW defender provide small arms training to AFLCMC deployer

Senior Master Sgt. Jason Mufford, 445th Security Forces Squadron combat arms NCO in charge, provides small arms training for Mrs. Ann McCaslin, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2023. Mufford trains approximately 1,000 personnel a year in small arms training. To fulfil pre-deployment requirements, Mufford executed hands-on training that included both classroom instruction and live fire to meet Air Force Qualification Course M9 qualification requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

