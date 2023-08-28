Senior Master Sgt. Jason Mufford, 445th Security Forces Squadron combat arms NCO in charge, provides small arms training for Mrs. Ann McCaslin, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2023. Mufford trains approximately 1,000 personnel a year in small arms training. To fulfil pre-deployment requirements, Mufford executed hands-on training that included both classroom instruction and live fire to meet Air Force Qualification Course M9 qualification requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 13:35
|Photo ID:
|7995535
|VIRIN:
|230822-F-BT522-1045
|Resolution:
|8688x5792
|Size:
|7.86 MB
|Location:
|FAIRBORN, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 445th AW defender provide small arms training to AFLCMC deployer [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
