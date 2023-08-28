Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    445th AW defender provide small arms training to AFLCMC deployer [Image 3 of 4]

    445th AW defender provide small arms training to AFLCMC deployer

    FAIRBORN, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Senior Master Sgt. Jason Mufford, 445th Security Forces Squadron combat arms NCO in charge, provides small arms training for Mrs. Ann McCaslin, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2023. Mufford trains approximately 1,000 personnel a year in small arms training. To fulfil pre-deployment requirements, Mufford executed hands-on training that included both classroom instruction and live fire to meet Air Force Qualification Course M9 qualification requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 13:35
    Photo ID: 7995535
    VIRIN: 230822-F-BT522-1045
    Resolution: 8688x5792
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: FAIRBORN, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 445th AW defender provide small arms training to AFLCMC deployer [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    445th AW defender provide small arms training to AFLCMC deployer
    445th AW defender provide small arms training to AFLCMC deployer
    445th AW defender provide small arms training to AFLCMC deployer
    445th AW defender provide small arms training to AFLCMC deployer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT