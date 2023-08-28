During an event at the Fort Campbell Bastogne Teen Center, Aug 24, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Campbell Commander Col. Christopher Midberry recognized Teen Center member Xavier Branch, recently named Boys & Girls Clubs of America 2023 National Military Youth of the Year. (U.S. Army photo by Nondice Thurman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 10:34 Photo ID: 7995118 VIRIN: 230824-A-DV287-1003 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.3 MB Location: KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Military Youth of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Nondice Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.