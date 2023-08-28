Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Military Youth of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    National Military Youth of the Year

    KY, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Nondice Thurman 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    During an event at the Fort Campbell Bastogne Teen Center, Aug 24, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Campbell Commander Col. Christopher Midberry recognized Teen Center member Xavier Branch, recently named Boys & Girls Clubs of America 2023 National Military Youth of the Year. (U.S. Army photo by Nondice Thurman)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Campbell teen center fosters positive youth development

