During an event at the Fort Campbell Bastogne Teen Center, Aug 24, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Campbell Commander Col. Christopher Midberry recognized Teen Center member Xavier Branch, recently named Boys & Girls Clubs of America 2023 National Military Youth of the Year. (U.S. Army photo by Nondice Thurman)
Fort Campbell teen center fosters positive youth development
