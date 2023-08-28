Lt. Col. Justin Delorit, 819th RED HORSE Squadron commander, shakes hands with Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Laidlaw, 819th RHS senior enlisted leader, in front of the newly dedicated field training exercise site at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Aug. 18, 2023. The site was dedicated to Brig. Gen. William Meredith, who is referred to as the "Father of RED HORSE" after beginning a series of assignments in the 1960's, in which he was primarily concerned with restructuring civil engineering organizations to adequately fulfill their mission of direct combat support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 10:42 Photo ID: 7995115 VIRIN: 230818-F-VS152-1020 Resolution: 4028x2683 Size: 5.65 MB Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 819th RHS dedicates FTX site to “Father of RED HORSE”, by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.