Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    819th RHS dedicates FTX site to “Father of RED HORSE”

    819th RHS dedicates FTX site to “Father of RED HORSE”

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Justin Delorit, 819th RED HORSE Squadron commander, shakes hands with Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Laidlaw, 819th RHS senior enlisted leader, in front of the newly dedicated field training exercise site at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Aug. 18, 2023. The site was dedicated to Brig. Gen. William Meredith, who is referred to as the "Father of RED HORSE" after beginning a series of assignments in the 1960's, in which he was primarily concerned with restructuring civil engineering organizations to adequately fulfill their mission of direct combat support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 10:42
    Photo ID: 7995115
    VIRIN: 230818-F-VS152-1020
    Resolution: 4028x2683
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 819th RHS dedicates FTX site to “Father of RED HORSE”, by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    FTX
    RED HORSE
    Malmstrom
    Brig. Gen. Meredith

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT