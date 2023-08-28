Naval Special Warfare Operators Conduct VBSS Training with USS John P. Murtha Crew

A Naval Special Warfare operator shows Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kerry Howard, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and Lt. Mitchell Centanne, assigned to Fleet Surgical Team 3, how to clear a room for a visit, board, search and seizure operation in the vehicle stowage area of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) during Operation POLAR DAGGER, Aug. 25, 2023. Amphibious transport dock ships like John P. Murtha have many unique capabilities that make them ideal platforms to support special operations forces, such as the ability to embark helicopters from the joint force, launch and recover Naval Special Warfare combatant craft, and maintain all-domain awareness through advanced sensors. Operations NOBLE DEFENDER and POLAR DAGGER sharpen joint special operations integration and provides the forces the opportunity to test new capabilities and advance response options in defense of the U.S. homeland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

