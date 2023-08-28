2023 Gowen Thunder Open House and Air Show

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the 2023 Gowen Thunder Open House and Airshow at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, August 27, 2023. The purpose of Gowen Thunder was to provide a safe and memorable community event that thanks Idaho’s citizens, employers, and community partners for their unwavering support; promote patriotism, service, and volunteerism; and ignite the imagination of the next generation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

