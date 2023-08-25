NAS Meridian Commanding Officer Capt. Luke Davis briefs Mississippi Congressional Delegation (CODEL) and the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) at Key Field Air National Guard Base, Aug. 24. The 186th Air Refueling Wing hosted the CODEL and SASC staff who heard briefs from 186th ARW Commander Col. Cindy Smith and Capt. Davis who each talked about operations at their respective bases and how the military benefits the local community. (Air National Guard photo by Maj. Sabrina Dalton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 10:51 Photo ID: 7992998 VIRIN: 230824-F-VG636-2448 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.85 MB Location: MERIDIAN, MS, US Hometown: JACKSON, MS, US Hometown: MERIDIAN, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 186th Air Refueling Wing honored to host CODEL Staff [Image 5 of 5], by Maj. Sabrina Dalton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.