Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    186th Air Refueling Wing honored to host CODEL Staff [Image 5 of 5]

    186th Air Refueling Wing honored to host CODEL Staff

    MERIDIAN, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Maj. Sabrina Dalton 

    186th Air Refueling Wing

    NAS Meridian Commanding Officer Capt. Luke Davis briefs Mississippi Congressional Delegation (CODEL) and the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) at Key Field Air National Guard Base, Aug. 24. The 186th Air Refueling Wing hosted the CODEL and SASC staff who heard briefs from 186th ARW Commander Col. Cindy Smith and Capt. Davis who each talked about operations at their respective bases and how the military benefits the local community. (Air National Guard photo by Maj. Sabrina Dalton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 10:51
    Photo ID: 7992998
    VIRIN: 230824-F-VG636-2448
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.85 MB
    Location: MERIDIAN, MS, US 
    Hometown: JACKSON, MS, US
    Hometown: MERIDIAN, MS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 186th Air Refueling Wing honored to host CODEL Staff [Image 5 of 5], by Maj. Sabrina Dalton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    186th Air Refueling Wing honored to host CODEL Staff
    186th Air Refueling Wing honored to host CODEL Staff
    186th Air Refueling Wing honored to host CODEL Staff
    186th Air Refueling Wing honored to host CODEL Staff
    186th Air Refueling Wing honored to host CODEL Staff

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    186th Air Refueling Wing honored to host CODEL Staff

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CODEL
    SASC
    Davis
    186ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT