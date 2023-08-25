Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard urges preparedness ahead of Hurricane Idalia [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard urges preparedness ahead of Hurricane Idalia

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Station Yankeetown's crew builds a barricade to help prevent flooding ahead of Hurricane Idalia, Yankeetown, Florida, Aug. 27, 2023. Coast Guard crews are preparing and will respond to impacts from the storm. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Yankeetown's crew)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 09:49
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard urges preparedness ahead of Hurricane Idalia [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hurricane prep
    Sector St. Petersburg
    Station Yankeetown
    hurricane idalia
    Idalia

