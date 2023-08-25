Coast Guard urges preparedness ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Coast Guard Station Yankeetown's crew builds a barricade to help prevent flooding ahead of Hurricane Idalia, Yankeetown, Florida, Aug. 27, 2023. Coast Guard crews are preparing and will respond to impacts from the storm. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Yankeetown's crew)
