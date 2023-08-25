A U.S. Marine with 2d Marine Logistics Group signs a book dedicated to one of the 13 service members killed during the Kabul Airlift during a candlelit vigil at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens, Jacksonville, North Carolina, August 26, 2023. The candlelit vigil was led by volunteers with Remember Everyone Deployed on the two-year anniversary of the bombing during the Kabul Airlift. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 10:18
|Photo ID:
|7992045
|VIRIN:
|230826-M-CQ925-1612
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|24.09 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kabul Airlift Candlelight Vigil [Image 22 of 22], by LCpl Ryan Ramsammy and LCpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT