Kabul Airlift Candlelight Vigil

A U.S. Marine with 2d Marine Logistics Group signs a book dedicated to one of the 13 service members killed during the Kabul Airlift during a candlelit vigil at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens, Jacksonville, North Carolina, August 26, 2023. The candlelit vigil was led by volunteers with Remember Everyone Deployed on the two-year anniversary of the bombing during the Kabul Airlift. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

Date Taken: 08.26.2023
Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US