    Kabul Airlift Candlelight Vigil [Image 21 of 22]

    Kabul Airlift Candlelight Vigil

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy and Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine with 2d Marine Logistics Group signs a book dedicated to one of the 13 service members killed during the Kabul Airlift during a candlelit vigil at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens, Jacksonville, North Carolina, August 26, 2023. The candlelit vigil was led by volunteers with Remember Everyone Deployed on the two-year anniversary of the bombing during the Kabul Airlift. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 10:18
    Photo ID: 7992045
    VIRIN: 230826-M-CQ925-1612
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 24.09 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kabul Airlift Candlelight Vigil [Image 22 of 22], by LCpl Ryan Ramsammy and LCpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

