    AFGSC releases initial PCB survey results as the Missile Community Cancer Study continues to collect data from missile bases

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    A total of 900 samples were taken from surfaces in missile facilities at Malmstrom, F.E. Warren, and Minot AFBs. This table shows the number of samples that detected any level of PCBs, as well as the four samples above the EPA’s standard for mitigation. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    MCCS
    Malmstrom AFB
    Minot AFB
    F.E. Warren AFB
    AFGSC
    Missile Community Cancer Study

