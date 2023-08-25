AFGSC releases initial PCB survey results as the Missile Community Cancer Study continues to collect data from missile bases

A total of 900 samples were taken from surfaces in missile facilities at Malmstrom, F.E. Warren, and Minot AFBs. This table shows the number of samples that detected any level of PCBs, as well as the four samples above the EPA’s standard for mitigation. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

