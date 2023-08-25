378th ELRS and RSAF load C-130 in preparation for Operation Agile Spartan

A Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) C-130J sits on the tarmac on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 16, 2023. The transportation aircraft was loaded during a training exercise between U.S. Air Force and RSAF loaders in preparation for Operation Agile Spartan 23.2, a multinational operation aimed at strengthening interoperability, improving response capabilities, and furthering security cooperation initiatives throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

