Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd CEB Host Explosives Training for the GDF [1 of 3] [Image 3 of 3]

    2nd CEB Host Explosives Training for the GDF [1 of 3]

    GEORGIA

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Doughty 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division provide lessons on explosive device safety during exercise Agile Spirit 23 in Georgia on Aug. 15, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale, and capabilities by exercising rapid mobility and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Doughty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 06:05
    Photo ID: 7991482
    VIRIN: 230815-M-BM199-1006
    Resolution: 7905x5273
    Size: 20.19 MB
    Location: GE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd CEB Host Explosives Training for the GDF [1 of 3] [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Christopher Doughty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd CEB Host Explosives Training for the GDF [2 of 3]
    2nd CEB Host Explosives Training for the GDF [3 of 3]
    2nd CEB Host Explosives Training for the GDF [1 of 3]

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    StrongerTogether
    AgileSpirit
    TrainToWin
    2dCEB
    AS23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT