ARCO (ARDM 5) Change of Command Ceremony

230825-N-SS900-2014 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 23, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Gregory Johnson, left, relieves Lt. Cmdr. Damien Porter as commanding officer of the floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Aug. 23. ARCO is a medium auxiliary floating dry dock for repair and is a Submarine Squadron 11 asset under the operational control of Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Smith)

