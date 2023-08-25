Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARCO (ARDM 5) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    ARCO (ARDM 5) Change of Command Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    230825-N-SS900-2014 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 23, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Gregory Johnson, left, relieves Lt. Cmdr. Damien Porter as commanding officer of the floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Aug. 23. ARCO is a medium auxiliary floating dry dock for repair and is a Submarine Squadron 11 asset under the operational control of Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Smith)

    dry dock
    submarine
    CSS-11
    ARCO
    ARDM 5

