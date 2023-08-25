Coast Guard and Mexican navy train together to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican navy (SEMAR) take part in a joint fisheries exercise off the coast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, August 24, 2023. Coast Guard Station Grand Isle hosted the exercise, which concluded a multi-day, multi-unit tour.
(U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)
Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 17:32
Location:
|GRAND ISLE, LA, US
