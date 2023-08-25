Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard and Mexican navy train together to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard and Mexican navy train together to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

    GRAND ISLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican navy (SEMAR) take part in a joint fisheries exercise off the coast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, August 24, 2023. Coast Guard Station Grand Isle hosted the exercise, which concluded a multi-day, multi-unit tour.
    (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 17:32
    Photo ID: 7990923
    VIRIN: 230824-G-XM734-1153
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.18 MB
    Location: GRAND ISLE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard and Mexican navy train together to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard and Mexican navy train together to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing
    Coast Guard and Mexican navy train together to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing
    Coast Guard and Mexican navy train together to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Gulf
    Coast Guard
    Mexican navy
    SEMAR
    IUUF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT