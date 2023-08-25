Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican navy (SEMAR) take part in a joint fisheries exercise off the coast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, August 24, 2023. Coast Guard Station Grand Isle hosted the exercise, which concluded a multi-day, multi-unit tour.

(U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 17:32 Photo ID: 7990923 VIRIN: 230824-G-XM734-1153 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.18 MB Location: GRAND ISLE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard and Mexican navy train together to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.