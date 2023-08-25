Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAPT Todd C. Winn

    CAPT Todd C. Winn

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    CAPT Winn enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1988 and attended Recruit Training at RTC Orlando. CAPT Winn was commissioned in 2002 after successful completion of Officer Candidate School. CAPT Winn was the Command Officer of NTAG Philadelphia from January 2021 to December 2022. In December 2022, he reported as the Director of Operations for the newly established Navy Recruiting Reserve Command.

