CAPT Todd C. Winn

CAPT Winn enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1988 and attended Recruit Training at RTC Orlando. CAPT Winn was commissioned in 2002 after successful completion of Officer Candidate School. CAPT Winn was the Command Officer of NTAG Philadelphia from January 2021 to December 2022. In December 2022, he reported as the Director of Operations for the newly established Navy Recruiting Reserve Command.

