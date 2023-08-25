U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct tactical combat casualty care on a simulated casualty during Pololu Strike at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 2023. Pololu Strike is a 3d MLR exercise consisting of staff education, planning, and battalion-led field training. The training focuses on the education and development of 3d MLR and battalion staffs, deliberate planning repetitions, and execution of training and readiness standards in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 14:16 Photo ID: 7990605 VIRIN: 230822-M-VW647-1098 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.33 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d LLB Marines conduct Pololu Strike [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.