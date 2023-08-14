Guard Airmen recognized during Focus on the Force Week

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dhruva Poluru, center, space system operations, 222nd Command and Control Squadron, 107th Attack Wing, New York National Guard poses with Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, left, director, Air National Guard and Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, command chief, ANG, after being recognized as the Outstanding Airman of the Year during a ceremony at the Air National Guard Readiness Center, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Aug. 24, 2023. All four Outstanding Airmen of the Year participated in Focus on the Force Week, an annual, week-long event hosted by the command chief master sergeant of the Air National Guard designed to highlight professional development and honor the achievements of the enlisted corps’ top-performing members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

