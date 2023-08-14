Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guard Airmen recognized during Focus on the Force Week [Image 3 of 7]

    Guard Airmen recognized during Focus on the Force Week

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dhruva Poluru, center, space system operations, 222nd Command and Control Squadron, 107th Attack Wing, New York National Guard poses with Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, left, director, Air National Guard and Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, command chief, ANG, after being recognized as the Outstanding Airman of the Year during a ceremony at the Air National Guard Readiness Center, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Aug. 24, 2023. All four Outstanding Airmen of the Year participated in Focus on the Force Week, an annual, week-long event hosted by the command chief master sergeant of the Air National Guard designed to highlight professional development and honor the achievements of the enlisted corps’ top-performing members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 11:00
    Photo ID: 7990162
    VIRIN: 230824-Z-LI010-1047
    Resolution: 4815x3852
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard Airmen recognized during Focus on the Force Week [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guard Airmen recognized during Focus on the Force Week
    Guard Airmen recognized during Focus on the Force Week
    Guard Airmen recognized during Focus on the Force Week
    Guard Airmen recognized during Focus on the Force Week
    Guard Airmen recognized during Focus on the Force Week
    Guard Airmen recognized during Focus on the Force Week
    Guard Airmen recognized during Focus on the Force Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guard Airmen recognized during Focus on the Force Week

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    New York National Guard
    National Guard
    Airmen of the Year
    Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT