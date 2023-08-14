Leaders of 15th Brigade Support Battalion, commanded by Lt. Col. Xeon Simpson, pose for a group photo at Skwierzyna, Poland, Aug. 25 2023. The unit provided logistical support throughout the European Theater in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.
(U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Jacob Nunnenkamp)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 07:57
|Photo ID:
|7989895
|VIRIN:
|230825-A-JN384-1003
|Resolution:
|5308x1915
|Size:
|8.74 MB
|Location:
|SKWIERZYNA, PL
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 15th Brigade Support Battalion [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Jacob Nunnenkamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT