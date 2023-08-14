Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th Brigade Support Battalion [Image 2 of 2]

    15th Brigade Support Battalion

    SKWIERZYNA, POLAND

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jacob Nunnenkamp 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Leaders of 15th Brigade Support Battalion, commanded by Lt. Col. Xeon Simpson, pose for a group photo at Skwierzyna, Poland, Aug. 25 2023. The unit provided logistical support throughout the European Theater in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 07:57
    Photo ID: 7989895
    VIRIN: 230825-A-JN384-1003
    Resolution: 5308x1915
    Size: 8.74 MB
    Location: SKWIERZYNA, PL 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Brigade Support Battalion [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Jacob Nunnenkamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th Brigade Support Battalion
    15th Brigade Support Battalion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Command
    Group Photo
    BlackJack
    FirstTeam
    StrongerTogether
    ALLIN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT