    Tanks in Town in Mons [Image 2 of 2]

    Tanks in Town in Mons

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Meredith Mulvihill 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    World War II-era tanks and other military vehicles fill the Grand Place in Mons, Belgium, during the annual Tanks in Town commemoration. Over 150 vehicles and 300 participants are scheduled to participate in the annual event from Aug. 25 to 27, 2023. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 06:44
    Photo ID: 7989850
    VIRIN: 230825-D-A0949-1001
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 290.9 KB
    Location: MONS, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Tanks in Town in Mons [Image 2 of 2], by Meredith Mulvihill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Belgium
    Mons
    WorldWarII
    armynewswire
    bitsofthebenelux
    tanksintown

