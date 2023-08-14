Tanks in Town in Mons

World War II-era tanks and other military vehicles fill the Grand Place in Mons, Belgium, during the annual Tanks in Town commemoration. Over 150 vehicles and 300 participants are scheduled to participate in the annual event from Aug. 25 to 27, 2023. (Courtesy Photo)
Bits of the Benelux: Mons relives WWII liberation with annual tank parade
