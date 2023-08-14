U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Kaylee Mackenzie, left, a combat engineer officer assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, explains processing procedures for evacuees during a simulated military assisted departure as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise in Reno, Nevada, Aug. 24, 2023. During the scenario, the 15th MEU conducted a mission coordinating with a U.S. Consulate until the situation necessitated an evacuation of consulate staff and American citizens from the area. RUT is a land-based predeployment exercise which enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out an identification badge.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 03:44 Photo ID: 7989762 VIRIN: 230824-M-EV774-1071 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 4.44 MB Location: RENO, NV, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Completes Embassy Evacuation Training in Reno [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Robert Nanna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.